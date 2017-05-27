Embroidery Art - Various Illustrations by Isoì

About

Discover the art of embroidered-illustration with Isoì. Isoì is an Independent creative lab founded in 2014 by Gaia Bernasconi and Daniele Desperati. Isoì collaborates with brands and agencies to create projects with high artistic profile. In 2015 Isoi opens his lab/store in the creative heart of Milan Read Less

