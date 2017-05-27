Multiple Owners
Isoì Creative Lab. Milano, Italy
Gaia Bernasconi Milano, Italy
Embroidery Art - Various Illustrations by Isoì
433
87
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Discover the art of embroidered-illustration with Isoì. Isoì is an Independent creative lab founded in 2014 by Gaia Bernasconi and Daniele Despe… Read More
    Discover the art of embroidered-illustration with Isoì. Isoì is an Independent creative lab founded in 2014 by Gaia Bernasconi and Daniele Desperati. Isoì collaborates with brands and agencies to create projects with high artistic profile. In 2015 Isoi opens his lab/store in the creative heart of Milan Read Less
    Published:


Embroidery art by Isoì
Various embroidered illustration proudly handmade by Isoì
-
Isoì is an Independent creative lab founded in 2014 by Gaia Bernasconi and Daniele
Desperati. Isoì collaborates with brands and agencies to create projects with high artistic
profile. In 2015 Isoi opens his lab/store in the creative heart of Milan. (www.isoi.co)
-

Illustration and embroidery by Gaia Bernasconi
Art Direction by Daniele Desperati






THANKS FOR WATCHING

Instagram: @isoi_
Facebook: @isoicreativelab
Shop at: Isoì clothing
More about: isoi.co


With love, Isoì




About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.