Editorial illustrations 2016/2017
Editorial illustrations 2016/2017
    Editorial illustrations
Hello!

Here's mix of my editorial illustrations for various magazinesHope you enjoy it!


ARCHITEKTURA murator magazine, special animated cover for social media. 2016 
illustration for an article for AIGA | the professional association for design  - EYE ON DESIGN series
Drawing process
illustration for an article for AIGA | the professional association for design  - EYE ON DESIGN series
Editorial illustration for KUKBUK magazine - "breakfast"
Editorial illustration for KUKBUK magazine - "lunch"
Editorial illustration for KUKBUK magazine - "dinner"
Editorial illustration for KUKBUK magazine 
Editorial illustration for KUKBUK magazine  - about future foods


