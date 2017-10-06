Gavin Coetzee
Cape Town, South Africa
Message
Message
björk: notget
1464
181
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
björk: notget
i worked closely with warren and nick from w&n studio to bring this piece to life over the last few months. we started with allot of experimenting in 3d, exploring the themes of death and decay, transformation and rebirth. bjork fell in love with the organic/biological tests we had done early on and we set out to build on this theme.
we used maya and v-ray as our rendering platform and Houdini to generate the detailed growth systems.
many thanks to w&n and björk for the opportunity to run wild and create something rad.
rnd
greyscale renders
color vs greyscale
final frames
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.