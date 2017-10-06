björk: notget

i worked closely with warren and nick from w&n studio to bring this piece to life over the last few months. we started with allot of experimenting in 3d, exploring the themes of death and decay, transformation and rebirth. bjork fell in love with the organic/biological tests we had done early on and we set out to build on this theme.

we used maya and v-ray as our rendering platform and Houdini to generate the detailed growth systems.