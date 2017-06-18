About

WSP - Rebranding Sid Lee worked closely with WSP in creating a brand platform that is reflective of their strong and forward-looking view of the industry. One that speaks to the complexity and intelligence of engineering, while remaining open to the endless possibilities. Along with the new identity, the brand is now supported by unique photography, combining striking work with rich textures, bustling urban crowds, and moments of human reflection featuring WSP employees. The brand platform aims to invite the beholder into the WSP world; to let them complete the equation, and be part of the work and intelligence of engineering, while remaining open to the endless possibilities. Creative Direction - Simon Chénier-Gaudreau Art Direction - Sarah Déry Design - Vanessa Leclerc Agency - Sid Lee Read Less

