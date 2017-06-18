Multiple Owners
SID LEE MTL Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Sarah Déry Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Simon Chénier-Gauvreau Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Max-André Hubert Montreal, Quebec, Canada
WSP - Rebranding

Sid Lee worked closely with WSP in creating a brand platform that is reflective of their strong and forward-looking view of the industry. One that speaks to the complexity and intelligence of engineering, while remaining open to the endless possibilities. Along with the new identity, the brand is now supported by unique photography, combining striking work with rich textures, bustling urban crowds, and moments of human reflection featuring WSP employees. The brand platform aims to invite the beholder into the WSP world; to let them complete the equation, and be part of the work and intelligence of engineering, while remaining open to the endless possibilities.

Creative Direction - Simon Chénier-Gaudreau
Art Direction - Sarah Déry
Art Direction (Web) - Tommy Vincent-Mathieu
Design - Vanessa Leclerc
Design (Web) - Max-André Hubert






