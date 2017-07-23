In 2013 – its 40th year – the Sydney Opera House looked to its history as inspiration for its future.
About to enter into a Decade of Renewal, the time was ripe to realign the organisation around its original vision, and create a voice capable of uniting a diverse range of partners and experiences – from ballet and opera to tours and retail. In short, we needed to relook at the Sydney Opera House brand – and make it as iconic and inspiring as the building itself.
Working closely with the SOH team, we created an identity centered around the idea of Shifting Perspectives – positioning the Sydney Opera House as a place where you can take in a spectacular horizon, then broaden yours. At its heart is a sculptural form language. Reflecting the striking contours of the building, it complements the content of any performance or show, before bringing the attention back to where it belongs – the house.
Thank You!