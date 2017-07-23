Interbrand Australia
Sydney, Australia
Message
Message
Sydney Opera House
1716
180
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    In 2013 – its 40th year – the Sydney Opera House looked to its history as inspiration for its future. About to enter into a Decade of Renewal, t… Read More
    In 2013 – its 40th year – the Sydney Opera House looked to its history as inspiration for its future. About to enter into a Decade of Renewal, the time was ripe to realign the organisation around its original vision, and create a voice capable of uniting a diverse range of partners and experiences – from ballet and opera to tours and retail. In short, we needed to relook at the Sydney Opera House brand – and make it as iconic and inspiring as the building itself. Working closely with the SOH team, we created an identity centered around the idea of Shifting Perspectives – positioning the Sydney Opera House as a place where you can take in a spectacular horizon, then broaden yours. At its heart is a sculptural form language. Reflecting the striking contours of the building, it complements the content of any performance or show, before bringing the attention back to where it belongs – the house. Read Less
    Published:
In 2013 – its 40th year – the Sydney Opera House looked to its history as inspiration for its future.

About to enter into a Decade of Renewal, the time was ripe to realign the organisation around its original vision, and create a voice capable of uniting a diverse range of partners and experiences – from ballet and opera to tours and retail. In short, we needed to relook at the Sydney Opera House brand – and make it as iconic and inspiring as the building itself.
Working closely with the SOH team, we created an identity centered around the idea of Shifting Perspectives – positioning the Sydney Opera House as a place where you can take in a spectacular horizon, then broaden yours. At its heart is a sculptural form language. Reflecting the striking contours of the building, it complements the content of any performance or show, before bringing the attention back to where it belongs – the house.
Motion work by Collider - www.collider.com.au
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.