In 2013 – its 40th year – the Sydney Opera House looked to its history as inspiration for its future.





About to enter into a Decade of Renewal, the time was ripe to realign the organisation around its original vision, and create a voice capable of uniting a diverse range of partners and experiences – from ballet and opera to tours and retail. In short, we needed to relook at the Sydney Opera House brand – and make it as iconic and inspiring as the building itself.