About

Identity for the bar restaurant Un Posto a Base. The space is a former factory for the production of engines, train carriages and tramways, so th… Read More

Identity for the bar restaurant Un Posto a Base. The space is a former factory for the production of engines, train carriages and tramways, so the whole restaurant was designed to emphasize continuity with the industrial memory of the building. Even the food, as all the plates are served on sticks to remind an assembly line. Read Less

Published: