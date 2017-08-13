Anvil Hotel | Jon Contino

About

Brand Identity and Direction by Jon Contino Studio for the rustic Jackson, WY based- Anvil Hotel. The newly renovated Anvil and El Rancho hotel breath new life into the gateway corner of the town of Jackson. Its Alpine Modern sensibility brings a welcomed regional approach to design that is fitting of the rugged terrain and sensitive to the histories of the Teton territory. Welcome to the Anvil Hotel, “You’re a stranger here but once!” Read Less

