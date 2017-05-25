DIA Studio
Nike Basketball
    We teamed up with Nike Basketball to create a series of experimental typographic animations and illustrations for their 2018 product launch event… Read More
    We teamed up with Nike Basketball to create a series of experimental typographic animations and illustrations for their 2018 product launch event in Beaverton, Oregon. We approached the series of animations by exploring the meaning of each phrase and visualizing basketball’s energy and motion. We fused the design and animation process into one, resulting in pieces with no end or beginning. These unique loops create a hypnotic impression equally impactful in both in large and small formats. Read Less
