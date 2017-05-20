Live Out, the indie pop-rock music festival of Monterrey, Mexico, asked Hey to design its campaign for 2016.



The goal of this edition was to transmit freshness. They wanted to make a difference and stand out nationally in their sector at the same time as emphasizing their position as a music festival of reference.



We created a bold and strong identity based on a geometrical and in-block distribution of the information. Bolded, colour and capital letters are the main feature of the visual communication of Live Out 2016.

This design allows creating different pieces. It is easily adapted to diverse formats and sizes. Information could be easily substituted and updated as required.



Monterrey’s photography Anna Basora.

Photography Enric Badrinas.

