Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Character Design early 2017
Character Design
Art Direction
Digital Art
1859
556
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/19/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Character Design early 2017
Character Design
Art Direction
Digital Art
1859
556
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/19/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
character design made for ouigo in early 2017, some were selected some others not.
Published:
Here are some Character designs selected and not selected by the clients for an ad campaign we created for OUIGO.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
OUIGO ANIMATION
by
Nikopicto .
740
4145
Featured On:
4/19/2017
Animation
,
Art Direction
,
Advertising
OUIGO-PRINT
by
Nikopicto .
1507
8353
Featured On:
4/7/2017
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
ZVV
by
Multiple Owners
Nikopicto .
Analog / Digital
950
7809
Featured On:
1/3/2016
Art Direction
,
Character Design
,
Illustration
DURACELL
by
Nikopicto .
5252
43305
Featured On:
11/27/2009
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
HUG the animation
by
Nikopicto .
1599
22894
Featured On:
11/21/2015
Animation
,
Character Design
,
Toy Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
character design made for ouigo in early 2017, some were selected some others not.
Published:
Credits
Nikopicto .
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
CGI
CG
ILLUSTRATION
pop
Ouigo
toon
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps