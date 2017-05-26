Ciutat Flamenco 2017

About

It may come as a surprise to some that Barcelona is one of the world capitals of flamenco. However, some of the most celebrated names in this artistic movement lived and live in Barcelona and, many of them, were born in this province. As such, it makes perfect sense that one of the most prestigious flamenco festivals is held each year in Barcelona. The sensations that one can experience the first time he listens to flamenco, could be compared to those that one experiences the first time that is in front of an work of Op-Art. This sensorial aspect was the origin of the interpretation, in 2017, of the "F" of Flamenco, which serves as an icon to the most important festival, held in Barcelona. This resulting "F" is a visual game that creates confusion, optical illusion and an strong identity, in black and white, powerful and recognizable, turning each of the festival's communication elements into a tremendously significant tool. Read Less

