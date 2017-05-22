byHAUS Studio
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Orchestre Metropolitain identity
    Orchestre Métropolitain New identity for The Metropolitain Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin. We have rethought the identity by playing with c… Read More
    Orchestre Métropolitain New identity for The Metropolitain Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin. We have rethought the identity by playing with contrasts and sensations. The new logo is a monogram composed of two letters: one anchored in modernity, the other in a classical tradition. Moreover, the perfect circle which replaces the letter O is exploited throughout a graphic platform as a window where the music is expressed. A lyrical and opulent typographic game completes the identity system. Thus, OM proudly takes the place it deserves: an orchestra assumed, relevant, well of its time, but still and always resolutely classic. orchestremetropolitain.com Read Less
    Published:
Orchestre Métropolitain

New identity for The Metropolitain Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin. We have rethought the identity by playing with contrasts and sensations. The new logo is a monogram composed of two letters: one anchored in modernity, the other in a classical tradition. Moreover, the perfect circle which replaces the letter O is exploited throughout a graphic platform as a window where the music is expressed. A lyrical and opulent typographic game completes the identity system. Thus, OM proudly takes the place it deserves: an orchestra assumed, relevant, well of its time, but still and always resolutely classic.

orchestremetropolitain.com
