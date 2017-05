About

Design The Restaurant Experience BCD and Plateselector commissioned us to design the identity for Design the Restaurant Experience. A course aimed at entrepreneurs of the gastronomic sector who seek to give a new boost to their business through design and innovation. The graphic identity is the result of a flexible symbol, based on the X character, as a synthesis of EXPERIENCE. Read Less

