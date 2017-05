About

New images for a previous series "Intersections" Where Sea and Sky collide. In essence, ” Intersections” is all about that brief moment of time … Read More

New images for a previous series "Intersections" Where Sea and Sky collide. In essence, ” Intersections” is all about that brief moment of time when the water of the sea blurs with the clouds of a stormy sky and creates a unique and abstract fleeting moment. Read Less

Published: