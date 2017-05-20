Discover
Tom Blachford
Melbourne, Australia
Messner Museum Kronplatz
Photography
Nikon D810
Messner Museum Kronplatz
Photography
Messner Museum Kronplatz photographed on a very snowy day.
Messner Museum Kronplatz Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Photographed February 2017. Limited Edition Fine Art Prints Available.
