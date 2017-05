Bodyport

Bodyport is a San Francisco based start-up dedicated to the development of at-home cardiovascular monitoring technologies at the reach of everyone.





Their first product comprises a cardiac sensor whose design allows continuous cardiovascular health monitoring. The device provides a complete health status photograph from the user based on algorithms and personalized information through their mobile application. The technology generates possible cardiac problems predictions that promote preventive action from the user. Bodyport is backed up by investors including: Y-Combinator, Rock Health & Playground.





The graphical identity communicates with clarity what the company represents: Technological products in the health industry. The icon represents the main attribute for its products: "Technology for the heart." It features a digitally animated version where heart-beats can be identified and a 2D version that allows printed brand applications. The warm colors were selected to add a human touch while the geometrical and friendly typography was employed to obtain a balanced result.





The brand patterns originate from the icon's design, creating a circular system. Through repetition and hierarchical placement, the patterns can be manipulated to generate textures into diverse brand applications. With the patterns, a dynamical graphical language is produced while encoding: metrics, insights & results.





The website's objective aims to educate the user about Bodyport's technological attributes through simple and friendly graphical representations on an informative tour. The identity system manifests around the navigation while the visual breaks and interaction strengthens the content and communication with the user.