Work in progress: type & logo designs 2017 update

At every stage, I am spending some time on additional revisions as needed. When initial sketches are not on point, I must make new ones, when more than one looks interesting, I develop all of them, When I think that final sketch or vector needs to be built with another element than I thought earlier, I am trying to find different solutions, change details, add or remove them. Sometimes it takes much time, sometimes everything rolling quite fast, there are no rules because I am not using fonts or templates. Every design is a new design and a new challenge for me.

