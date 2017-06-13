skinn branding agency
Sanskriet quality furniture - branding
Sanskriet quality furniture - branding
    Sanskriet, a shop to remember with quality furniture made-to-measure from solid wood, based in Bruges … A unique location, customized wooden pieces of furniture and a model flat … this and much more is Sanskriet. Skinn gave Sanskriet a complete makeover. Offline as well as online its identity was transformed and a new and improved Sanskriet arrived. Skinn restyled the logo and matching stationary (the usual such as letterhead, envelopes, but also price tags, notebooks, etc.) and also designed (front end and back end) the new website. The classy new website is customer friendly, has an easy access on all devices and browsers and is inspiring, every inch Sanskriet ... On regular intervals Skinn also has photo shoots in the shop or the model flat, keeping the images fresh and new on the website and Facebook posts, offline publications such as advertising. Read Less
branding for Sanskriet - quality furniture 

A unique location, customized wooden pieces of furniture and a model flat  … this and much more is Sanskriet. Skinn gave Sanskriet a complete makeover. Offline as well as online its identity was transformed and a new and improved Sanskriet arrived. Skinn restyled the logo and matching stationary (the usual such as letterhead, envelopes, but also price tags, notebooks, etc.) and also designed (front end and back end) the new website. The classy new website is customer friendly, has an easy access on all devices and browsers and is inspiring, every inch Sanskriet ...

On regular intervals Skinn also has photo shoots in the shop or the model flat, keeping the images fresh and new on the website and Facebook posts, offline publications such as advertising.




