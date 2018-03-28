Mark Gmehling
MC DONALDS// WAKE UP
I nearly forgot to share a work I did in april 2017...
Big thanks to Eve Roussou for trusting and helping a lot to get this job done
in a very tight timeframe. It was a pleasure to work with you.
Without your commitment this wouldn't have worked out.

Client: Mc Donalds
Product: Mc Café
Agency: TBWA Shanghai

Creative Leader: Nils Andersson //TBWA Shanghai
Executive Creative Director: Ronnie Wu //TBWA Shanghai
Creative Director: Frank Marinus //TBWA Shanghai
Associate Creative Director: Siwen Bao //TBWA Shanghai
Art Director: Eve Roussou
Artist: Mark Gmehling

Thanks for looking!
Thank You!
