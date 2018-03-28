MC DONALDS// WAKE UP

I nearly forgot to share a work I did in april 2017...

Big thanks to Eve Roussou for trusting and helping a lot to get this job done



in a very tight timeframe. It was a pleasure to work with you.

Without your commitment this wouldn't have worked out.







Client: Mc Donalds

Product: Mc Café

Agency: TBWA Shanghai





Creative Leader: Nils Andersson //TBWA Shanghai

Executive Creative Director: Ronnie Wu //TBWA Shanghai

Creative Director: Frank Marinus //TBWA Shanghai

Associate Creative Director: Siwen Bao //TBWA Shanghai

Art Director: Eve Roussou

Artist: Mark Gmehling



