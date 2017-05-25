SVENHEIM Flexible workspaces

About

Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaotic factory and the structured result. So we built a photo studio in the very factory to shoot. The publication is full of geometrical shapes - real furniture sketches that were used as a graphic element revealing the complexity of furniture. Read Less

