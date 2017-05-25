Multiple Owners
CLINIC 212 Vilnius, Lithuania
Kristina Alijošiūtė Vilnius, Lithuania
Aidas Šumskas Vilnius, Lithuania
Birute Bikelyte London, United Kingdom
SVENHEIM Flexible workspaces
2079
264
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaoti… Read More
    Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaotic factory and the structured result. So we built a photo studio in the very factory to shoot. The publication is full of geometrical shapes - real furniture sketches that were used as a graphic element revealing the complexity of furniture. Read Less
    Published:

MAKING OF
FOLLOW US ON
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.