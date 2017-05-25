SVENHEIM Flexible workspaces

Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaoti… Read More
Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaotic factory and the structured result.
So we built a photo studio in the very factory to shoot. The publication is full of geometrical shapes - real furniture sketches that were used as a graphic element revealing the complexity of furniture. Read Less
Norwegian furniture manufacturers' catalogue representing it's Lithuanian branch „Baldeka“. Idea was to highlight the contrast between the chaotic factory and the structured result.
So we built a photo studio in the very factory to shoot. The publication is full of geometrical shapes - real furniture sketches that were used as a graphic element revealing the complexity of furniture.