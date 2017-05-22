L'ADN n°10

About

L'ADN is a quarterly magazine that reports on many different subjects, from trends and communications to anticipations. We made the editorial des… Read More

L'ADN is a quarterly magazine that reports on many different subjects, from trends and communications to anticipations. We made the editorial design and Art direction. Double Cover and chapters photographies by the stunning Axel Morin. http://axelmorin.tumblr.com/ Special thanks to our assistant Noémie Malaize Read Less

Published: