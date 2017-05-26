Charis Tsevis
Womankind magazine - 12 issues - 3 years
 
Womankind represents a new era for women: Womankind is an advertising-free women’s magazine on self, identity and meaning in today’s society. Womankind magazine features the top journalists, authors and artists in a 132 page, perfect-bound magazine – offering a signature mix of reporting and commentary on culture, creativity, philosophy, nature and ways to live a more fulfilling life. 
Womankind is published in Australia and recently in UK and the USA. 
I had the honour and the pleasure to create art for all 12 issues. Every one is dedicated to a different country, era and personality. So I had the opportunity to study and virtually travel around so many places on earth. Hope my art can take you to these places as well.
#12: Greece
A mosaic portrait of Persephone for the cover of the 12th issue of Womankind magazine. Created using original mosaic cracked tiles patterns from Cyprus, Macedonia and other Greek regions.
The actual cover of #12 Womankind magazine Australia
#11: Russia
A mosaic portrait of a Russian girl for the cover of the 11th issue of Womankind magazine. Trying to emulate the traditional quilting tradition of Russia. Created using original traditional patterns from Russian, Ukrainian and other slavs culture.
The actual cover of #11 Womankind magazine Australia
#10: Vietnam
Mosaic portrait illustration of a Vietnamese girl made out of photos and prints from the Vietnamese war. 
Partially based on a Stephane Bidouze's photo from Shutterstock.
The actual cover of #10 Womankind magazine Australia
#09: Argentina
Mosaic portrait illustration of Leonor Fini made out of images from Argentina and roses. Created for the cover of the ninth issue.
The actual cover of #09 Womankind magazine Australia
#08: Egypt
Mosaic portrait illustration of Nefertiti. Created for the cover of the 8th issue.
The actual cover of #08 Womankind magazine Australia
#07: turtle
Mosaic illustration of an African girl made out of bricks of Reggae records. Created for the cover of the seventh issue.
Partially based on a photo by Yaromir Mlynski, downloaded from Shutterstock.
The actual cover of #07 Womankind magazine Australia
#06: Mona Lisa
A mosaic portrait of Lionardo's Gioconda for the 6th cover of Womankind magazine Australia.
The actual cover of #06 Womankind magazine Australia
#05: Gothic
Mosaic portrait of Pre-Raphaelite muse Sophy Gray for the 5th issue.
The actual cover of #05 Womankind magazine Australia
#04: ‘bee’
Mosaic portrait of Frida Kahlo for the 4th issue.
The actual cover of #04 Womankind magazine Australia
#03: ‘cat’
Mosaic portrait of Nakano Takeko, the last woman samurai.
The actual cover of #03 Womankind magazine Australia
#2: ‘fish’
Mosaic portrait of the American marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson made out of sea life.
The actual second cover of #02 Womankind magazine Australia
#1: ‘papillon’

Mosaic portrait of French philosopher and feminist Simone De Beauvoir made out of butterflies. Created for the cover of the launch issue of Womankind magazine Australia.
The actual cover of the launch issue of Womankind magazine Australia
Many many thanks to Antonia Case and everyone @ Womankind magazine.
