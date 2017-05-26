Womankind magazine - 12 issues - 3 years
Womankind represents a new era for women: Womankind is an advertising-free women’s magazine on self, identity and meaning in today’s society. Womankind magazine features the top journalists, authors and artists in a 132 page, perfect-bound magazine – offering a signature mix of reporting and commentary on culture, creativity, philosophy, nature and ways to live a more fulfilling life.
Womankind is published in Australia and recently in UK and the USA.
I had the honour and the pleasure to create art for all 12 issues. Every one is dedicated to a different country, era and personality. So I had the opportunity to study and virtually travel around so many places on earth. Hope my art can take you to these places as well.