Laufen Catalogue by Patricia Urquiola

About

Six N. Five was called to create the images for the Sonar Collection Catalogue, so we decided to explore as many ways of showing water as we coul… Read More

Six N. Five was called to create the images for the Sonar Collection Catalogue, so we decided to explore as many ways of showing water as we could. This time we went beyond creating the images, we were co-directors of the entire printed catalogue with Studio Urquiola. Enjoy the swing. Read Less

Published: