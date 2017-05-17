Multiple Owners
Six N. Five Barcelona, Spain
Ingrid Picanyol Studio Barcelona, Spain
Pedro Veneziano São Paulo, Brazil
Laufen Catalogue by Patricia Urquiola
Behance.net
    Six N. Five was called to create the images for the Sonar Collection Catalogue, so we decided to explore as many ways of showing water as we coul… Read More
    Six N. Five was called to create the images for the Sonar Collection Catalogue, so we decided to explore as many ways of showing water as we could. This time we went beyond creating the images, we were co-directors of the entire printed catalogue with Studio Urquiola. Enjoy the swing. Read Less
