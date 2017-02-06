Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Hubert & Fischer
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Brae
Graphic Design
Typography
Editorial Design
1106
169
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/2/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Hubert & Fischer
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Brae
Graphic Design
Typography
Editorial Design
1106
169
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
6/2/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Hubert & Fischer
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Egor Koshelev
by
Hubert & Fischer
68
489
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
Maria Serebriakova
by
Hubert & Fischer
94
625
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
Peter Marino Art Architecture Luxury Edition
by
Hubert & Fischer
95
1054
Featured On:
5/24/2017
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
25 Years ZF Art Foundation
by
Hubert & Fischer
542
18449
Featured On:
12/22/2016
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Print Design
Hyperion
by
Hubert & Fischer
152
1738
Featured On:
2/15/2017
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Print Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Hubert & Fischer
New York, NY, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps