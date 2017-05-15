Shirō Kuramata – Editorial

About

Shirō Kuramata (倉 俣 史 朗 Kuramata Shirō ?, Tokyo, November 29, 1934 - February 1, 1991) was a Japanese designer. It is considered one of the most… Read More

Shirō Kuramata (倉 俣 史 朗 Kuramata Shirō ?, Tokyo, November 29, 1934 - February 1, 1991) was a Japanese designer. It is considered one of the most important Japanese designers of the 20th century. Its style combines the sophistication of Japanese traditional decorative arts with the essence of its modern design. Its contribution to the search for new materials, particularly with regard to transparent polymethyl methacrylate, is also remarkable. Read Less

Published: