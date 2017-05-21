Célestins, Théâtre de Lyon

The theatre Les Célestins (www.celestins-lyon.org) is one of the oldest theaters in France. It is in the centre of Lyon. Each year the two directors Claudia Stavisky and Marc Lesage select an illustrator and ask him to create the whole series of illustrations which will serve as posters for the plays during the season. The next season (from September 2017 to August 2018) will be illustrated with 37 of my pictures. Some of these pictures were chosen from my portfolio because they fit the purpose of some of the plays but most of them were created especially for the theatre between February and April 2017. Since the deadline was quite short, some of the pictures were done a bit differently from my usual ones (acrylic on paper) and were done in pencil on paper and then photoshop for the colors. I wasn't used to use that technic but found it quite enjoyable.
