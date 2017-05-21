Thomas Ehretsmann
Strasbourg, France
Célestins, Théâtre de Lyon
Behance.net
The theatre Les Célestins (www.celestins-lyon.org) is one of the oldest theaters in France. It is in the centre of Lyon. Each year the two directors Claudia Stavisky and Marc Lesage select an illustrator and ask him to create the whole series of illustrations which will serve as posters for the plays during the season. The next season (from September 2017 to August 2018) will be illustrated with 37 of my pictures. Some of these pictures were chosen from my portfolio because they fit the purpose of some of the plays but most of them were created especially for the theatre between February and April 2017. Since the deadline was quite short, some of the pictures were done a bit differently from my usual ones (acrylic on paper) and were done in pencil on paper and then photoshop for the colors. I wasn't used to use that technic but found it quite enjoyable.
Cover image
RABBIT HOLE UNIVERS PARALLÈLES
David Lindsay-Abaire / Claudia Stavisky
TABLEAU D'UNE EXÉCUTION
Howard Barker / Claudia Stavisky
LE DIAMANT DU MARÉCHAL DE FANTIE
Rezo Gabriadze
20 000 LIEUES SOUS LES MERS
Jules Verne / Christian Hecq / Valérie Lesort
RAMONA
Rezo Gabriadze
TARKOVSKI, LE CORPS DU POÈTE
Julien Gaillard / Antoine de Baecque
Andreï Tarkovski / Simon Delétang
FESTEN
Thomas Vinterberg / Mogens Rukov
Bo Hr. Hansen / Daniel Benoin
Cyril Teste / Collectif MxM
LES EAUX ET FORÊTS
Marguerite Duras / Michel Didym
MARGOT
Christopher Marlowe / Laurent Brethome
LOVELESS
Claude Jaget / Anne Buffet / Yann Dacosta
LA FUITE !
COMÉDIE EN HUIT SONGES
Mikhaïl Boulgakov / Macha Makeïeff
TRISTESSES
Anne-Cécile Vandalem
LE PAYS LOINTAIN
Jean-Luc Lagarce / Clément Hervieu-Léger
LA CUISINE D'ELVIS
Lee Hall / Pierre Maillet
PROFESSEUR BERNHARDI
Arthur Schnitzler / Thomas Ostermeier
BLUEBIRD
Simon Stephens / Claire Devers
BOTALA MINDELE
Rémi De Vos / Frédéric Dussenne
