About

SAYM is an architecture studio with the minimalistic and simple point of workflow. The goal of whole project was to create studio branding, which… Read More

SAYM is an architecture studio with the minimalistic and simple point of workflow. The goal of whole project was to create studio branding, which should reflect these architect philosophy: simplicity, minimalistic style or their works and love to the stone-like materials. You can see corporate identity and digital presentation (website) in this case. Read Less

Published: