Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
J.P.G. Styleframes
Illustration
Art Direction
Character Design
3152
650
30
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/22/2017
Project Featured On:
Motion
—
5/17/2017
Thank you!
About
About
Published:
Here is a bunch of styleframes for a Jean Paul Gaultier project I pitched last year with my friends at CRCR collective. Hope you'll enjoy it!
Thanks for watching!
Thank You!
CREATIVE JAM!
by
Nicolas Dehghani
353
1576
Visual Effects
,
Illustration
Personal illustrations_part SEVEN
by
Nicolas Dehghani
1392
6480
Featured On:
12/8/2016
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Drawing
Personal illustrations_part SIX
by
Nicolas Dehghani
1776
19418
Featured On:
3/6/2016
Art Direction
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
Lezilus/ATR exhibition
by
Nicolas Dehghani
760
4133
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
Personal illustrations_part FIVE
by
Nicolas Dehghani
1689
17099
Featured On:
10/16/2015
Art Direction
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Credits
Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
