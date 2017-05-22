Nicolas Dehghani
Paris, France
Message
J.P.G. Styleframes
Here is a bunch of styleframes for a Jean Paul Gaultier project I pitched last year with my friends at CRCR collective. Hope you'll enjoy it!
Thanks for watching!
