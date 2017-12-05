Alien: Covenant - "Meet Walter"

PRAISE



"The technological details are stunning, but so is the script, the acting and the marketing tools that went along with making Meet Walter seem like a real product."

—The Drum





“Incredible...an absolutely stunn ing short film."

—Bloody Disgusting





" Alien: Covenant has released its most unsettling teaser yet...and there's not a xenomorph or facehugger in sight."

—Digital Spy





"Branded content done right."

—Ad Age / Creativity





“It’s like an Apple ad for your next creepy humanoid robot.”

—Engadget



