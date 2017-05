Alien: Covenant - "Meet Walter"

An evolution of the beloved Prometheus “David 8” promo , "Meet Walter" shows a ritualistic process where a synthetic being is brought to life by a pair of technicians in a remote Weyland-Yutani lab. The Walter manufacturing process is a hypnotically beautiful endeavor. We watch as a 3D-bioprinted body is assembled, given sentience with an AMD neural processor, then cultured in a protein-based liquid. After gestating for an undetermined amount of time, Walter is brought to life and taken to a corporate showroom where potential customers meet and appraise Walter units for purchase.





The entire spot was designed to juxtapose Walter and David — two very different androids. David was designed to be very human. He can create. He can experience emotion. Walter is the opposite. He is made to serve. He is an appliance. A practical companion made to help people achieve a better human experience. These differences informed the spot and the idea that Weyland-Yutani would sell this product as an android that is "Created to Serve."