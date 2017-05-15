Rede Globo on Facebook

Leo Natsume
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Rede Globo
5318
1333
86
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    Wacom Intuos Wacom Graphire
    I was invited to create a series of illustrations for Facebook from Rede Globo, the largest communication group in Brazil. With a creative approa… Read More
    I was invited to create a series of illustrations for Facebook from Rede Globo, the largest communication group in Brazil. With a creative approach and covering different audiences, always exploring the fun and communicational side of the company. Read Less
