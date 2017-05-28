Discover
Dimitar Karanikolov
London, United Kingdom
INLE LAKE - Myanmar
Digital Photography
Photography
Cinematography
1662
264
17
Thank you!
INLE LAKE - Myanmar
Digital Photography
Photography
Cinematography
1662
264
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/28/2017
Project Featured On:
Motion
—
5/24/2017
About
About
Floating villages and gardens in Inle Lake , Myanmar / shot with DJI Mavic / 2016
Published:
Visit my
FACEBOOK
photography page | Follow me on
INSTAGRAM
Thank You!
Tags
myanmar
DJI
mavic
drone
inlelake
INLE
lake
floting
gardens
