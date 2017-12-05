I'm happy to share some work I did during march...
Thanks to Divyan, Mukesh from Ogilvy/Bahrain for your trust and special thanks to Paul (and Divyan) for solving some issues.
The campaign is advertising bose wireless headphones by showing famous musicians tangled up-
(I wont add the names as I hope you guys recognize the illustrated musicians)
We all know the pain of unknotting cables for being able to enjoy our favourite vibes.
Client: VIVA Bahrain B.S.C.
Product: Bose Wireless Headphones Add-on
Agency: Ogilvy/ Bahrain
Paul Shearer: Regional Creative Director
Simon Impey: Creative Director
Divyan Kriplani: Concept & Sr. Copywriter
Mukesh Jadhav: Concept & Sr. Art Director
Daniel Shepherd-Smith: Client Services Director
Gaurav Paul: Account Director
Mark Gmehling: 3D Illustration
photo: Mukesh Jadhav
I personally was believing in the intelligence of the viewer to build the bridge
from seeing tangled rockstars to the benefit of wireless phones written in the subline,
so I cant resist to share my smart-arse-version (which is not showing earplugs) also...