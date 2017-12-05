Multiple Owners
Mark Gmehling Dortmund, Germany
Divyan Kriplani Manama, Bahrain
BOSE WIRELESS HEADPHONES
5022
626
26
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
I'm happy to share some work I did during march...
Thanks to Divyan, Mukesh from Ogilvy/Bahrain for your trust and special thanks to Paul (and Divyan) for solving some issues.

The campaign is advertising bose wireless headphones by showing famous musicians tangled up-
(I wont add the names as I hope you guys recognize the illustrated musicians)
We all know the pain of unknotting cables for being able to enjoy our favourite vibes.

Client: VIVA Bahrain B.S.C.
Product: Bose Wireless Headphones Add-on
Agency: Ogilvy/ Bahrain

Paul Shearer: Regional Creative Director
Simon Impey: Creative Director
Divyan Kriplani: Concept & Sr. Copywriter
Mukesh Jadhav: Concept & Sr. Art Director  
Daniel Shepherd-Smith: Client Services Director
Gaurav Paul: Account Director

Mark Gmehling: 3D Illustration

photo: Mukesh Jadhav
photo: Mukesh Jadhav
photo: Mukesh Jadhav
I personally was believing in the intelligence of the viewer to build the bridge
from seeing tangled rockstars to the benefit of wireless phones written in the subline,
so I cant resist to share my smart-arse-version (which is not showing earplugs) also...
Thanks for looking guys!
Daily drama here:
instagram
fbook
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.