Ghost In The Shell - Motion Graphics & Concept Art

Advertising Solograms

With a brief to populate the cityscape with giant anim

ated 3D figures, the real challenge

that we helped to solve was how these advertising elem

ents looked and behaved in the

environment. We knew that they needed to reflect a hi

gh degree of realism, so we craft

ed

each to appear tangible in a daylight cityscape or stree

t scene, but could be walked th

ro

ugh