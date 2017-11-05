Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
CHEFS
Illustration
Character Design
Art Direction
398
89
3
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/11/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
CHEFS
Illustration
Character Design
Art Direction
398
89
3
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/11/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Cover & interior illustrations for a children's novel.
Published:
CHEFS-Gaufres, Collège et Mystère
Childrens novel. Paperback
Text by Christelle Chatel
2017 PlayBac
+info
You can buy it on
Amazon
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Depression: Let’s talk
by
Oriol Vidal
1403
16772
Featured On:
10/15/2016
Illustration
,
Advertising
Happy Holidays!
by
Oriol Vidal
176
754
Illustration
Mind Your Monsters
by
Oriol Vidal
4386
37668
Featured On:
10/7/2015
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Knight Rider
by
Oriol Vidal
2495
23152
Featured On:
5/12/2014
Illustration
Miscellaneous
by
Oriol Vidal
2412
21485
Featured On:
5/19/2014
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Cover & interior illustrations for a children's novel.
Published:
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
cuisine
friends
adventure
novel
book
Chefs
mistery
friendship
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps