skander khlif
Munich, Germany
Message
The Surfers of Munich
406
89
8
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the Englis… Read More
    The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world Read Less
    Published:
The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.