skander khlif
Munich, Germany
The Surfers of Munich
Photography
Digital Photography
Photojournalism
5/13/2017
The Eisbach Wave is probably the world's most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally "ice brook" – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world
The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world
The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world
The Eisbach Wave is probably the world’s most famous river wave. The Eisbach – literally “ice brook” – sits in the middle of Munich at the English Garden, the largest urban park in the world
skander khlif
Munich, Germany
Surf
munich
