GAVOHA – Future Nostalgie

Gavoha est une jeune marque de chapeaux hauts de gamme, établi à Montréal – tout leurs chapeaux sont soigneusement fabriqués à la main, par des artisans experts dans un atelier établi depuis 1895, à partir de feutres de fourrure de qualité supérieure et selon des méthodes de chapellerie traditionnelles. La marque se positionne de manière moderne, avec un ton léger et poétique, sans compromettre la qualité et la rigueur.
Gavoha is a young high-end hats brand from Montreal – all of their hats are carefully handcrafted by expert artisans in a workshop established since 1895, using traditional millinery methods and high quality fur felts. The brand positions itself with a modern and whimsical voice, without compromising on quality and rigour.
La couronne des chapeaux est formée à l'aide de blocs de bois, avant d'être fini à la main.
The hats crown is first blocked, then shaped and finished by hand.
VOIR VIDÉO PLUS BAS / SEE VIDEO BELOW
La collection "Katazome" mélange le savoir-faire des chapelliers avec une technique d'impression indigo japonaise traditionnelle – le studio a participé au choix et au développement des agencements pour les doublures de chapeaux.
The "Katazome" collection blends traditional millinery methods with ancestral Japanese indigo printing techniques – we participated in the selection and development of the fabric combinations for the hat linings.
–
Special thanks to
–
Thank you for looking!