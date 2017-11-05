Anagrama Studio
Liment
    Liment is a food delivery service offering a variety of easy-to-prepare healthy recipes in less than 45 minutes. Liment offers a different menu e… Read More
    Liment is a food delivery service offering a variety of easy-to-prepare healthy recipes in less than 45 minutes. Liment offers a different menu each week where the user subscribes, orders and receives different dishes with fresh and seasonal ingredients in exact amounts allowing the user to cook each recipe step by step while at home. As part of the project, we designed an animated illustration system enabling the users to understand the whole process. From subscription to plan selection, recipe scheduling, ingredient delivery, food cooking and finally the service's added value. Read Less
