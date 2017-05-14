Multiple Owners
Robbert Schefman Venlo, Netherlands
Ronald Gijezen Maastricht, Netherlands
Rob Smittenaar Roermond, Netherlands
Cinematic Pictures - Web Experience
    Cinematic Pictures is an independent production company, driven by a need to create engaging and beautiful images for their clients. Cinematic’s heritage and experience spans over a decade in the production industry. Having worked across a wide spectrum of sectors within cinema, broadcast and online (including film, games, advertising, music and events), Cinematic Pictures fuses creative brilliance with technical know how to create a completely bespoke Cinematic Picture for every client. In the new experience website the work of Cinematic Pictures takes center stage. Fullscreen videos immerse the visitors and smart video production related animations enhance the experience. Highlighted projects slide through the frame as the homepage represents a film rol from a video camera that’s zooming into each project. The website breathes video production and pays homage real craftsmanship. Read Less
