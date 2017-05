Máxico



Proyecto de diseño de identidad grafica para una compañía gestora de viajes a pueblos mágicos en la republica mexicana.







An identity project for a travel agency specialized in trips to Magical Villages in Mexico.

The name was formed by uniting the two words: Mexico & Magic. Mexico is a country rich in traditional arts & culture, we were inspired by Huichol handcrafts & the repetitive patterns found in the tapestries used in their work. For the icon we took the Eagle, which simbolizes the four cardinal points, an iconic animal in precolumbian culture.