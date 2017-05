METTALIFEROUS STREAMS



My passion for patterned art has evolved to focus on fluid-based photography over the course of the last ten years. From working with computer generated fractals, to researching various procedural pattern systems, to playing with acrylic paints in a water tank, I finally found my way to ferrofluid and ink experiments. This photoshoot was done with a Nikon D7100, and a Nikon micro lens.