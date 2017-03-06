ING Creatives 2017

About

This year I was invited to be part of ING Creatives Festival and since February I had to make 9 illustrations for the social network's communication, advertising the workshops, talks and the festival’s events. For me, it was a great opportunity both working and human-wise since I had almost complete creative freedom while producing the illustrations, and I had the chance to meet amazing people during the festival in Dubai. On top of that, it was a new chance to collaborate with Matteo whom I involved in making some cool gifs, and to test something completely new: I have worked with Monique Helmstrijd to produce some limited-edition, screen-printed, hand-made bags. Read Less

