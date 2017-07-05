Live
Behance Portfolio Review
See what it takes to build an incredible portfolio. Watch now →
Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Heretic
Illustration
Drawing
1178
297
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/7/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Heretic
Illustration
Drawing
1178
297
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/7/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
5 pieces made for the annual Lineweight show at Gallery Nucleus. View the exhibition here: http://www.gallerynucleus.com/gallery/585/pieces
Published:
ˈhɛrɪtɪk(n)
a person holding an opinion at odds with what is generally accepted.
On show at Gallery Nucleus as part of
Lineweight V
until May 14.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Street Sharks
by
T Wei
742
3175
Illustration
,
Print Design
,
Cartooning
Misc Salad Vol.6
by
T Wei
585
3231
Illustration
objct
by
T Wei
2742
50224
Featured On:
4/12/2017
Illustration
Inny/Outty
by
T Wei
1248
36688
Featured On:
4/20/2017
Cartooning
,
Drawing
,
Illustration
Wolfhead
by
Multiple Owners
Francisco Perez Pac23
T Wei
1389
9547
Illustration
,
Cartooning
,
Digital Art
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
5 pieces made for the annual Lineweight show at Gallery Nucleus. View the exhibition here: http://www.gallerynucleus.com/gallery/585/pieces
Published:
Credits
T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps