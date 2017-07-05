Live Behance Portfolio Review See what it takes to build an incredible portfolio. Watch now →

T Wei
Wellington, New Zealand
Heretic
1178
297
11
    About

    5 pieces made for the annual Lineweight show at Gallery Nucleus. View the exhibition here: http://www.gallerynucleus.com/gallery/585/pieces
ˈhɛrɪtɪk(n)
a person holding an opinion at odds with what is generally accepted.
On show at Gallery Nucleus as part of Lineweight V until May 14.