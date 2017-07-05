Live
Behance Portfolio Review
See what it takes to build an incredible portfolio. Watch now →
Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Folch Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Renewing Bacoa by Folch
Branding
Graphic Design
Illustration
1040
120
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/7/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Folch Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Renewing Bacoa by Folch
Branding
Graphic Design
Illustration
1040
120
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/7/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
By acknowledging the community of Bacoa and define its authenticity, we could start to create the environment it needed, through design, branding and storytelling.
Read full case at
http://www.folchstudio.com/bacoa/
Illustrations by Jenny Adams
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Folch Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Rebranding of DOIY by Folch
by
Multiple Owners
Folch Studio
Raya Sader Bujana
1788
50110
Featured On:
3/1/2017
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
FILAF
by
Folch Studio
497
9346
Featured On:
5/8/2016
Art Direction
,
Editorial Design
,
Graphic Design
Marset 'Reflections on light'
by
Folch Studio
803
15861
Featured On:
5/16/2016
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Editorial Design
Deux Souliers
by
Folch Studio
296
3547
Featured On:
6/9/2016
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Photography
Metal Magazine
by
Folch Studio
862
19214
Featured On:
2/13/2016
Art Direction
,
Editorial Design
,
Graphic Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Folch Studio
Barcelona, Spain
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps