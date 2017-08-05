Slanted Magazine #29 – Helsinki

About

In the summer of 2016 the Slanted editors embarked on their trip to Helsinki to take a close-up look at the contemporary design scene there. What they found was a rich creative community with a deeply rooted culture – people who do much more than just love design, they live it. The list of designers Slanted met with boasts everyone from legends such as Erik Bruun to young, wild creatives who are creating exciting voices in their own right. Well known figures from Helsinki’s contemporary design scene such as Jesse Auersalo, Bond Agency, Double Happiness, GRMMXI, Helsinki Type Studio, Kokoro & Moi, Kuudes, Linda Linko, Martin Martonen, N2, Tino Nyman, Prakt Design Agency, Schick Toikka, Tsto, and Werklig allowed a glimpse into their world. Not only can you find their brilliant works in the new issue, Slanted also provides a deeper look at their opinions and views through video interviews that can be watched online on our video platform for free! www.slanted.de/helsinki. Read Less

