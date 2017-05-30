Wazza Pink
Hanoi, Vietnam
Son Tinh, Guardian Of Legendary land
SON TINH, GUARDIAN OF LEGENDARY LAND
This is my work engaged in the competition Scholastic Picture Book Award and . The story is about a boy who role playing as Son Tinh, a character from a tale in his book. He telling the readers about his story using his imagination, turn every nomal phenomenom happened in his life to an interesting adventure with monster and powerful strenght and all. The story begin when the boy find out that there is a dog missing in the villages and he have an adventure to find it. 
Below is the full colored 5 double pages of  the story
Enjoy !
