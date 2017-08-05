Beetle Acoustic Panels

Inspired by a visit to the entomology rooms of a natural science museum, Mut Studio designed these sound-absorbing panels to evoke the image of a beetle. But while the museum’s insect displays were “terrifying”, Mut Studio designed their own beetles to be beautiful and harmless. By helping to resolve the uncomfortable problem of background noise, this product aims to find the right balance between sound dissipation and decoration. Sancal have created 12 variants of the product by configuring the six panels of each beetle in different ways. The beetles’ stands are made of oak and can be tinted in a range of colours.