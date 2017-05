Back To Black





Refreshing the brand visual identity by returning to its simple, mid-century roots. Create a brand that looks timeless because it actually is.





After various owners, renovations, and revisions throughout the decades, we dreamt of restoring the hotel’s identity to its original state: timeless and true. Fusing elements from the Belmont’s opening era with an air of modest mystery, we brought to life a new chapter of the hotel's future by uncovering what was already there.