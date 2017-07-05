Live
Behance Portfolio Review
K ORB
Vilnius, Lithuania
NIKE ALPHA MENACE
Advertising
Animation
Visual Effects
1374
251
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/7/2017
Credits Client: Nike Creative Director: Nike NA Brand Design Director: Korb Production + Postproduction Company: Korb Sound Design: Echolab 2017
Credits Client: Nike Creative Director: Nike NA Brand Design Director: Korb Production + Postproduction Company: Korb Sound Design: Echolab 2017
Published:
Credits
Client: Nike
Creative Director: Nike NA Brand Design
Director: Korb
Production + Postproduction Company: Korb
Sound Design: Echolab
2017
Copy link
LEGION
by
K ORB
1824
52437
Featured On:
3/17/2017
Animation
,
Visual Effects
,
Branding
CNEX Idents
by
K ORB
225
2613
Featured On:
10/14/2016
Branding
,
Animation
,
Computer Animation
NIKE KD 9
by
K ORB
975
9347
Featured On:
8/16/2016
Branding
,
Advertising
,
Animation
NIKE ELITE SERIES
by
K ORB
372
3708
Branding
,
Advertising
,
Animation
CCTV9 2015 (Director’s cut)
by
K ORB
247
3063
Featured On:
4/20/2016
Animation
,
Branding
,
Motion Graphics
View Complete Profile →
Tags
Nike
Alpha Menace
american football
cleats
grass court
Korb
Echolab
