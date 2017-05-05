Live Behance Portfolio Review See what it takes to build an incredible portfolio. Watch now →

Sabbath .
Monterrey, Mexico
Message
10 & Uno
1319
222
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:



March '17



10 & Uno - Digital Marketing
Brand Identity 


10 & Uno is new digital marketing agency in our city, represented as a declaration of modernity.
Characterized by it's flashes of color and diverse execution in an elegant and minimal typographic system.
We aim to generate an impact of a timeless brand, with new thinking and receptive to all types of public 
and with the willingness to create an impact with it's mere presence.