Jack Daly
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Essential Living – Illustration Series
Essential Living

Here's a first peek at a project I recently completed for
London-based property developer Essential Living,
working with the excellent Steve Edge agency. 

Each illustration represents a unique selling point
of the Essential Living experience.


Essential Requirements

One element of the brief which was initially 
challenging was the need to incorporate the
brand colours in each of the illustrations.

What seemed like a limitation in the beginning
became a strength as eight distinct colour palettes were
developed which I'd never otherwise have considered.

– Serviced Living –

– Curated Living –

– Connected Living –

– Unparalleled Living –

– Designed Living –

– Plug & Play Living –

– Tailored Living –

– Spontaneous Living –
That's all folks.
Thanks for looking!