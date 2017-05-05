Essential Living – Illustration Series

Here's a first peek at a project I recently completed for
London-based property developer Essential Living,
working with the excellent Steve Edge agency.
Each illustration represents a unique selling point
of the Essential Living experience.
One element of the brief which was initially
challenging was the need to incorporate the
brand colours in each of the illustrations.
What seemed like a limitation in the beginning
became a strength as eight distinct colour palettes were
developed which I'd never otherwise have considered.
– Serviced Living –
– Curated Living –
– Connected Living –
– Unparalleled Living –
– Designed Living –
– Plug & Play Living –
– Tailored Living –
– Spontaneous Living –
Thanks for looking!